What We’re Tracking:

Sunshine through the weekend

Colder over areas with snow cover

Another system for the middle of next week

Temperatures today will make it into the upper 30s for those that received quite a bit of snowfall. Areas north and west should manage to get into the 40s for the start of the weekend. All should see plenty of sunshine and expect a light wind chill to remain.

We’ll see a big surge in temperatures for Sunday. Widespread 60s are expected as we hold on to clear skies and stronger southerly breezes to wrap up the weekend.

The warmer air should linger into Monday with highs remaining in the upper 50s and lower 60s before our next cool down arrives. Elevated fire danger will also be a problem during this warmer stretch of weather.

We are keeping an eye on another system that could take shape for the middle part of next week. It’s still too early for many details, but there does look to be a chance for some snow showers by Thursday. What we do know, is that by Tuesday next week, we’re looking at another big cool down, with afternoon highs only expected in the upper 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush