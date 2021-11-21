Mostly sunny today with breezy conditions this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Lots of sunshine today

Slightly cooler Monday

Another warm-up

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today after a cold front moved through the area. We’ll see afternoon highs reach the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine expected by the second half of the day. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year with winds from the northwest. Breezy conditions can be expected by lunchtime.

Entering the upcoming holiday week, we start off fairly chilly, but clear. Highs Monday will likely hang out in the lower 50s with a gradual warm-up through the middle of the week. We could see some lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Through these next several days, dry conditions look to remain through at least the start of the holiday weekend. An early look at Thanksgiving shows yet another cold front (yes it’s a pattern) sliding through northeast Kansas and temperatures will suffer for Thursday itself. There are *some indications of a brief shower or two but that’s still several days away and a lot can change within that time frame!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush