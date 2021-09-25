Mostly sunny today with cooler temperatures remaining in the region

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and cooler today

Warming up later this weekend

Few rain chances ahead

Mostly sunny skies can be expected today with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dewpoints will be in the 40s which will continue to keep our humidity on the low side. A light breeze will be present out of the south but overall expect a very pleasant fall-like start to your weekend with cooler temperatures!

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, things will warm back up with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be about ten degrees above average for this time of year. Winds will also pick up for Sunday afternoon.

Conditions will remain dry through about mid week, but rain chances may need to be introduced into the forecast by Wednesday. This will cool us back down from the 90s to more seasonable levels in the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush