Mostly sunny today with slightly warmer temperatures to start the week

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and sunny today

Conditions remain dry

Near normal temperatures

Mostly sunny skies can be expected today with just a light breeze out of the south. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s across the region making for an overall pleasant and sunny Labor Day. Heading into this evening, we’ll have mostly clear and calm conditions with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

For Tuesday, our weather pattern stays pretty stagnant leading to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s once again. A relatively weak cold front is forecast to move into the region by early Tuesday evening with some models now indicating we may have just a slight chance at getting a quick shower or two from it. Nonetheless, expect the day to be mostly dry.

For the second half of the week we’re watching our 80s stick around with sunshine in the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be near normal for this time of year with little to no major rain chances moving forward.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush