Mostly sunny today with well above average temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend continues

Mainly dry week

Cooler for second half of week

Mostly sunny skies are expected today as afternoon highs surge into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some of the western counties could even see highs in the middle 70s. That’s about 15 degrees above average for this time of year! A light southwesterly breeze will remain in place across the region.

Plenty of sunshine can be expected for Tuesday as well. Afternoon highs will continue into the lower to middle 70s for another day with breezy conditions expected ahead of our next cold front. This front will lack a little bit of moisture but will nonetheless bring us a small chance for some overnight rain.

By mid-week, our temperatures will fall back quite a bit as some cooler air makes its way back into the region. Highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush