Mostly sunny weather returns for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool nights

Even warmer for the middle of the week

Rain chance late in the week

Tonight, the cloud cover will move south and out of the region leaving us mainly clear. With that clear sky the lows dip into the lower 30s only to rebound into the upper 60s (almost 70°!) tomorrow with a lot of sunshine.

Of course, the nice stretch of weather will come to an end as our attention turns toward late week, when our next system begins to move through the region. Model guidance is starting to line up with the potential for precipitation after midnight Thursday and into early Friday. There is a chance that some of the area could even see a few snowflakes mix in at times on Friday, but the first round should come through as rain.

There’s also a slight chance this activity could linger into Saturday morning. We’ll keep a close eye on this possibility, as that could give us a wintry mix as we start the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

