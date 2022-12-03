What We’re Tracking:

Cold Saturday

Warming back up Sunday

Dry conditions for several days

After a strong front rolled through last night, many spots are about 20°-30° colder than this time yesterday! A lot of us are starting out in the low 20s and even 10s this morning with light winds out of the north.

High temperatures for this afternoon will be chilly as we struggle to make it out of the middle 30s, but our winds will have relaxed by that point. At least we won’t have to deal with wind chills on top of the chilly temperatures! Sunshine will be present for the morning and afternoon with cloud cover increasing for the evening.

We’ll start to warm things up for Sunday as we try and make a run for 50°. If we don’t make it Sunday we should Monday with highs returning back into the lower 50s. The warmer air doesn’t last long though, as yet another front moves through by Tuesday.

While our weather pattern is certainly active with systems passing through this week, rain chances are slim to none. Temperatures will take another dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez