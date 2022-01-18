Much colder weather heading our way this week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and cool overnight

Warming even more Tuesday

Another Arctic blast ahead

A strong cold front plunges south through the Plains tonight, arriving in our area after midnight. North wind will increase to 10-20mph and temperatures drop into the upper 10s to lower 20s by morning.

That front pushing through overnight will do so rather quietly – not providing much precipitation. The front is Arctic in nature, so it will pack quite a punch in terms of the cold air. Temperatures will drop quite a bit into the lower 20s for afternoon highs Wednesday and only upper 10s for Thursday. Overnight lows in the single digits both Thursday and Friday mornings before milder weather tries to move back our way.

The warm-up will be limited for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°, but Sunday look rather mild with a west wind an highs back in the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller