Much colder weather moving in for a couple of days

What We’re Tracking:

Cold wind overnight

A few chilly days in the middle of the week

Warming back up later in the week

Wind from the north will be quite chilly through the night, but will slowly start to calm down as we head toward morning. The cold Arctic air will continue to push into the area with the north breezes. This will allow temperatures to steadily cool down into the lower 10s overnight. Overnight wind chills in the -5° to 5° range by morning, as well.

Highs on Tuesday will struggle to climb quite a bit. Most areas will be lucky to see air temperatures much warmer than 20° to 25°. Wind chills will once again have to be factored in though keeping it feeling like it’s in the lower 10s all day.

Moving forward, mostly sunny skies will take us into the rest of the week with temperatures quickly warming up into the 30s and 40s. If models continue to trend the way they’re going we could see lower 50s by the weekend again, but dry conditions will persist.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller