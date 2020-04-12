Much colder wind across the area through tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Cold & quite windy overnight

Sunshine, but still chilly Monday

Cooler pattern dominates this week

Both high wind warnings and freeze warnings are in effect through tonight as much colder air continues to blow into the area on strong north and northwest winds. The winds will likely range from 30-40mph much of the night, tapering off after midnight. Winds will gust to 50mph east and 60mph west tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by Monday morning, once again prompting a freeze warning. Make sure any plants are covered or brought in tonight.

Mostly sunny weather will start things off on a chilly Monday. Highs will rebound into the upper 40s with less wind, but more clouds will spread back in late in the day. Overall, the weather pattern stays cool this week with highs in the 50s for much of the week. Better chances for showers make a return for the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

