Much colder wind rushes through overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Sharply colder tonight

Cool for Saturday

Warming up again next week

There is a slight chance some of our northern counties could see a few flurries late while most are sleeping, but it will be fairly dry so most will stay quiet through the night despite the changing temperatures. There will be a lot of wind blowing through tonight, driving wind chills into the upper 10s and lower 20s by morning. Actual low temperatures in the upper 20s.

We’ll clear out early Saturday, but even with lots of sunshine it will be significantly cooler. Temperatures may only top out in the upper 40s, then back into the upper 50s with more sunshine to close out the weekend for Sunday.

Early next week we start to go up on the roller coaster again climbing into the 60s for Monday and potentially lower 70s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. The warmth even looks to continue beyond that through the middle part of next week as we continue to look for any precipitation chances.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller