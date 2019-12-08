Much colder wind will blow in for Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy and a little breezy tonight

Much colder air moves in on Monday

Warming back up a bit by the middle of the week

Widespread cloud cover will persist through the night and into the first few hours on Monday as a cold front approaches the area. With a southerly breeze from 5-15mph overnight along with lots of clouds, temperatures will not cool down tremendously, only falling into the upper 30s.

However, for Monday those morning temperatures will actually be the daytime highs as the cold air rushes in behind the passage of an early-morning cold front. Wind increases from the northwest at 15-30mph with temperatures falling to near 30° late in the day to combine for late afternoon wind chills in the 10s.

Another cold day on Tuesday with highs only in the 30s, but with much less wind. Temperatures will then moderate for the middle of the week and our attention will turn to the next system which could bring some snow to the area on Sunday of next weekend.

