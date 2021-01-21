Much cooler air returns for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler weather arrives Friday

Unsettled weather over the weekend

Snow chance by Monday

As the colder air settles in overnight, expect lows to fall into the middle 20s with some added cloud cover. The wind will remain fairly light from the north at 5-10mph. Friday looks to be chilly and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s and northeast winds at 5-10mph.

A trough to our west will allow for several disturbances to move our way starting this weekend. While the first system passes north of us on Saturday, a few spots could see a few rain or snow showers briefly, especially in our north and western counties. A second system brings some scattered rain showers to the area on Sunday. However, the main system looks to be heading through on Monday. Depending on how strong the low gets, we could see a better chance for rain for the southern counties and snow north as the low moves right across southern Kansas. That is a favorable path for snow for northern parts of the state.

We’ll have a brief break from precipitation chances Tuesday before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance for light snow and some chilly weather for the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com