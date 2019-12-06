Much cooler and windy today, then we get really cold next week

An approaching disturbance from the Desert Southwest has been slow to move our way. Much of the Pacific moisture has removed by the Rockies so we’ve only seen batches of mid and high level clouds. Low level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico has been very limited which has kept rain chances low.

Clouds became prevalent yesterday afternoon. High temps reached the low to mid 60s for most, but colder and drier air has moved over northeast Kansas since. Breezes became stronger last night as well.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 40-44

Wind: N/NE 15-25

Temperatures will be colder for the next 24 hours as many spots barely get to the low 40s later today. Chilly wind will slowly diminish by late afternoon. The sky should become mainly sunny, so expect the clouds to leave quickly.

The weekend looks decent with 50s and scattered clouds Saturday. It should be mostly cloudy on Sunday as another disturbance approaches. The risk of rain is small, but a few showers are still possible as the weekend concludes.

Once that front passes, we’ll get another big temperature tumble into Monday. Tuesday to Thursday will be mainly clear and colder with high temperatures of 35-39 degrees. Low temps will be in the teens so find you hat, gloves and scarves for next week. It looks quiet with no systems to produce any snow chances.

Dress appropriately for colder air and chilly breezes….

