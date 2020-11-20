Much cooler temperatures and rain chances expected over the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

There is a storm system on its way for the weekend that will start to give us a bit more clouds overnight tonight. There is a very slim chance that some showers from the south clip our very very southern counties but again chances look minimal.

For the weekend there’s a good chance for showers mainly late Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. We’ve all got a chance for rain, but the southern half of the area stands the best chance to see some decent rainfall (maybe around 1/2″+).

A bulk of the rain will move out around midnight with a chance for some redeveloping showers early. Behind this system, we start to clear things out by midday Sunday. The entire weekend looks to be a chilly one with highs struggling to get out of the upper 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, there will be another system that could bring us some rain Monday into Tuesday that could affect holiday travel a bit. We’ll continue to bring updates as it gets closer. As of right now, everything looks to remain as liquid precipitation with highs in the mid to upper 50s expected during the days and upper 30s Tuesday night. Expect temperatures to be more seasonable heading through the holiday.

Early Thanksgiving Forecast: We are now just under a week away for Thanksgiving. Of course things will look different this year and many are planning some small outdoor gatherings. As of right now, we do look to remain dry for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures look to be right around average in the mid 50s.

