What We’re Tracking:

Chilly tonight

Pleasant Sunday

Several rain chances in the week ahead

Chilly temperatures are expected this evening as a high pressure system moves in and clears most of our cloud cover out. Clear skies and light winds will lead to a very chilly evening and a cold start to our Sunday.

There is talk of some light frost developing Sunday morning, but current thinking is temperatures should be just warm enough to avoid any advisories. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with some spots in the upper 30s; quite remarkable for late May!

Sunday afternoon looks to be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and and just a light breeze. Afternoon highs will make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Enjoy the sun while you can because a very rainy and cool pattern is setting up for the following few days!

For the week ahead, there will be several chances for showers starting Monday afternoon and lingering through early Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday hold the best chance for rain as a system slides through the region. The cooler air looks to hang around for a few days, too. Middle 60s to lower 70s for highs are expected through the first half of next week with some gradual warming as we approach Memorial Day weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush