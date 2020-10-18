Much cooler temperatures today with breezy conditions and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day

What We’re Tracking:

Another breezy morning

Much cooler temperatures today

Cloudy for the next few days

A very chilly start to your day can be expected this morning with temperatures only in the 40s but it will feel much colder as a fairly strong northerly breeze pushes through the region. Mostly cloudy skies will keep day time heating to a minimum with highs today struggling to get out of the upper 40s by this afternoon.

A small chance for a few quick showers does exist today but will be mainly focused towards our far southeastern counties around lunch time. Mostly cloudy skies remain through the evening tonight with lows dropping down into the middle 30s by early tomorrow morning.

Looking ahead into the work week, we seem to be sticking with cloud cover over the next several days. Monday will see a very similar setup to what we have today with much cooler air remaining in the region, highs only in the lower to middle 50s. We will see a warm up into the middle 60s by Wednesday along with a better chance for rain across the area.

Our upper air patterns continue to become just a bit more active with our changing seasons – bringing us these temperature swings throughout the viewing area. Unfortunately the moisture and dynamics just aren’t quite there for the much needed accumulating rain chances to help us through the drought we are seeing in the state.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush