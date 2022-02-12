What We’re Tracking:

Much colder air

Blustery through this morning

Rain/Snow chance middle of next week

Early morning wind chills will keep our temperatures feeling at or below zero through sunrise. Winds will continue to be breezy as well but slowly calming down throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will struggle to reach the freezing mark as we hang out right on the edge of this polar air mass.

Mostly sunny skies today will turn into mostly clear skies by tonight. Another cold front is expected to move through early on Sunday as well. This front will also pass through without any precipitation chances and it will prevent us from warming up much more than a few degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s with breezy conditions.

There are some indications of a midweek storm system that could bring us some rain showers, finally. And with that will be cooler air to follow. It’s still to early to know timing and what kind of precipitation we’ll so more details will become available as it gets closer. 50s and 60s can be expected leading up to this system.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush