Much cooler today through midweek with possible light snow Wednesday night

A weak boundary created widely scattered showers early yesterday. Some raindrops lasted until midday before some partial clearing took place. The front was slower to arrive than expected, which gave us low to mid 60s instead of low to mid 50s!

Clouds and stronger wind dominated most of northeast Kansas last night, and there have also been a few scattered flurries. We’ll start the day with a gray sky before conditions become partly cloudy.

After warmer weather for the last three days, cooler numbers should be expected today with slightly colder temperatures over the region through midweek.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 39-43

Wind: N/NE 12-22

Wind Chills: 25-30

Tuesday night should be mainly clear and frosty. Wednesday will likely be mostly cloudy to overcast with 30s, and light snow should develop by evening and into early Thursday. There might be an inch or more of accumulation in spots.

Much of Thursday just looks partly cloudy and cold. Sun should be more plentiful Friday as temps begin to rebound. The slightly higher temperatures at this point will be created by a stronger south wind that takes us into the weekend.

Saturday looks dry right now with 50s and increasing clouds during the late afternoon. The chance for a few showers looks slightly higher Saturday night, and periods of rain seem likely Sunday with highs still around 50-54.

A chill returns, but it’s nothing like what we had late last week…

