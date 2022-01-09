Much cooler today with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler temperatures for today

Nice warm up next week

Mostly dry conditions

Temperatures today will be on the cooler side after a weak cold front moved through the region last night. Highs will struggle to get much warmer than the lower to middle 30s. A high pressure system moving into northeast Kansas will keep a light breeze in place with mostly sunny skies above. Even with plenty of sunshine though, plan on wind chills holding our temperatures back even further today.

Temperatures waking up on Monday will be in the lower 20s with wind chills still being a concern. It could feel like the lower 10s before we start to get some sunshine that warms us up. Highs will rebound pleasantly into the middle 40s with even more warmth expected later this week.

From Tuesday through the end of the week, we’re generally watching a nice warm up with our upper air patterns keeping things mostly quiet. Highs will take us into the middle to upper 50s for above average temperatures with sunshine through at least Thursday. A front is then expected to move through bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush