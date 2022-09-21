What We’re Tracking:

Showers possible through Friday

Much cooler weather ahead

Dry for the weekend

Showers developing with lots of clouds and steadily dropping temperatures tonight. The best chance for area-wide rain looks to be overnight and into the early part of the day Thursday. Temperatures will tumble all the way into the middle 50s tonight, and we aren’t expecting them to go very far tomorrow.

Thursday will feel quite chilly compared to where we’ve been. Throughout the day we will have cloud cover, off and on light showers and temperatures in the middle 60s at best!

We’re expecting cooler temperatures to close out the work week with another chance for rain for Friday morning. Highs Friday will be in the middle to upper 60s before a brief warm-up into the middl3 80s for Saturday. Another push of cooler air looks to move in late Saturday. The weekend looks mostly sunny as temperatures dip back into the 70s by Sunday. Nighttime temperatures early next week may fall into the 40s each night.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller