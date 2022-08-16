While many areas will not see rain, counties to the north and east will today. However, with clouds on tap off and on for most of the day, we should manage to cool things down with afternoon highs only expected in the 70s!

There could be a few more showers possible during the overnight hours, but for the most part, we’ll see some gradual clearing taking place. That should allow temperatures to dip into the lower 60s.

After the rain chance moves out, temperatures will stay on the ‘cooler’ side with lower to middle 80s sticking around even with lots of sunshine through the middle of the week. Cooler nights are also expected with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.