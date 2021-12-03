Much cooler weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Winds continue

Cooler weekend

Even colder next week

Winds will continue through the night as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.

For the weekend, we cool down a bit more as our temperatures will stay in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Mainly dry and sunny weather throughout the weekend. The Chiefs game may be a bit cooler with temperatures only hanging out in the 40s so bundle up if you plan on heading out to Kansas City to watch them take on the Broncos!

We don’t get much time to warm up as a stronger cold front pushes south into the area late Sunday evening with a slight chance for some light precipitation before the colder air builds in for the start of next week. Highs by Monday should be back down in the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday we hold on to the cooler temperatures and we do have a *slight chance for some precipitation. It does look to be in the form of snow but with the ground still being relatively warm, not much should stick to the ground. It’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on throughout the weekend as we get closer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez