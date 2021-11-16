Much cooler wind on Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front overnight

Cool breeze for Wednesday

Dry heading into the weekend

A cold front will move through during the night, shifting our wind to the north as they increase in speed. There is a slight chance a few light showers develop along the front but most precipitation looks to be out of the area before daybreak. We’ll start off our Wednesday morning cool and breezy with northerly winds at 20-25 mph and temperatures in the middle 40s.

For the rest of the week our temperatures will fall quite a bit as some cooler air makes its way back into the region. Highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the weekend with a moderate warm-up for the first part of the weekend.

Highs by Saturday will attempt to make it to the upper 50s if not near 60°. As we head into Sunday and Monday there will be a bit of a setback in temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 50s behind our next cold front.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller