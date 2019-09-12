Much drier air spreads across the area tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Storms move east tonight

Cooler, drier for Friday

Warmth makes a return this weekend

Areas of showers and storms will continue along the cold front, but steadily push to the east as the much drier air rushes in from the west. With the lower humidity and clearing sky for tonight, temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s for early Friday.

A gorgeous day on Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the lower 80s. With the low humidity air in place, it should feel very comfortable through the day and sunny weather throughout the bulk of the day, as well.

South winds make a quick return on Saturday, bringing back warmth and humidity toward the end of the day. Even warmer and more humid by Sunday as temperatures surge back into the upper 80s for the tail end of the weekend and a good portion of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com