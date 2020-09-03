Much drier and cooler weather tonight, still on track for a hot weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Much drier weather tonight

Pleasant Friday, heating up for the weekend

Much cooler next week

Temperatures tonight will be dropping off quite a bit now that drier air has settled into the area from the north. With diminishing northerly winds, temperatures will drop back into the lower to middle 50s for the late part of the night and early Friday morning.

Friday is looking spectacular with low humidity air, a cool morning and a warm afternoon. Lots of sunshine will help temperatures climb all the way back into the lower to middle 80s. Light and variable wind through the day, as well.

For Labor Day weekend, it will be quite hot as a return to south and southwesterly winds will draw up air from the Desert Southwest and our temperatures will soar into the 90s over the weekend. Hottest temperatures will be over the western and northwestern portion of the viewing area. Our next cold front will slide into the area on Monday (Labor Day), but may not get a full push through until early Tuesday. Behind that front, temperatures will be drastically cooler. Highs will drop into the 60s and low in the 40s. Showers will be likely Tuesday into Wednesday after the front moves through.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com