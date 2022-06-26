What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy through Sunday

Cool nights ahead

Heating up toward midweek

Mostly cloudy weather for your Sunday, but we should have highs in the upper 70s–a big change from the recent stretch of hot weather. Humidity levels are noticeably lower, as well, making the air feel much more comfortable. Be sure to get out and enjoy the second half of the weekend with the break in the heat in place.

Overnight lows will be on the cooler side as the cloud cover gradually thins out and clears out tonight. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 50s for early Monday morning and likely for Tuesday morning, as well. Highs both days will be in the lower to middle 80s as humidity also stays relatively low for this time of year.

Heat will start to return Wednesday into Thursday, but another cold front sweeps in by the end of the week with a break in the heat and a chance for showers and storms Friday into early Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller