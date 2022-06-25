What We’re Tracking:

Strong cold front moves through

Few stronger storms in the area

Milder weather for a few days

A strong cold front is currently meandering through southern portions of northeast Kansas bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. This cold front will provide some welcome relief from the heat and humidity we’ve had these last two weeks. Pleasant temperatures can be expected overnight so be sure to head out and enjoy your Saturday night!

Behind the cold front, we are keeping an eye on the potential for some strong to severe storms to set up mostly after midnight. The focus for these thunderstorms would be mainly south of the I-70 corridor with some small hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats. Elsewhere across the viewing area though, plan on overnight lows cooling into the middle 60s!

Sunday looks to have highs in the upper 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky–a big change from the recent stretch of hot weather. The lower to middle 80s last through the first half of next week before the 90s make a return by Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush