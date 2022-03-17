Highs will vary today as our front will be draped across the area for awhile and takes it’s time moving all the way through. Our northern counties will only see highs in the low to mid 50s. Along I-70, we should see upper 50s and low 60s. In our southern counites, we’re looking at highs in the mid-upper 60s to near 70°.

Once the front moves through your area, you’ll notice your winds picking up out of the north and east, and they’ll feel rather blustery, especially tonight and tomorrow.

We could see wind gusts as high as 35-45 mph making it feel much colder as our temperatures dip into the mid-upper 30s tonight and rain begins to fall.

We finally could see some decent rainfall out of this area-wide. A widespread 0.5″ – 1″ of precipitation is expected before it’s all said and done.

Showers linger into Friday morning, and if our temperatures are able to get cold enough, some snow could mix in early Friday, as well. Not expecting many impacts, but there could be some accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. It’ll be that heavy, wet, slushy type of snow, and we could see around an inch or two that will melt quickly.