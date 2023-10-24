Our first round of rain this week finally moves in this morning. Most of the showers will impact the southeastern half of the area with our northwestern counties remaining mostly dry. Highs will only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with areas of rain off and on throughout the day.

The next round of rain spreads in from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. That round should give widespread rain to the entire region. Temperatures stay pretty steady through the next few days with clouds and showers around. Highs are expected in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

We may catch a break in the rain on Friday before showers start moving in again for Saturday and Sunday. Also, a strong cold front will slide through, giving us a very chilly rain over the weekend. Temperatures drop into the 30s Saturday night and into Sunday morning, so we’ll have to monitor precipitation chances closely.

Even though it’s still a week away, it’s looking like a pretty good bet that Halloween will be on the colder side this year. Make sure trick-or-treaters have lots of layers in their costumes!