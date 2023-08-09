Storms move through the area this morning. Some may have stronger wind gusts associated with them, but the best chance to see that will be south of I-70. The entire area, though, has a pretty good chance to pick up some decent rainfall through about mid-morning before the showers and storms taper off.

Temperatures are a little tricky today. As it stands right now, the cloud cover looks to hold through at least lunch, and that could help limit temperatures in the low to mid 80s. If the sunshine arrives earlier, temperatures could once again be close to 90°.

After today, temperatures begin to climb towards the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are expected for Thursday, and we may be approaching 100° again in some spots by Friday. The heat is brief, though, as we look to drop back into the upper 80s for the weekend.

Our next chances for rain aren’t as widespread as what we’re seeing this morning. There may be a slim chance for a pop-up storm or two Friday afternoon, and a slightly better chance for storms late Sunday. Other than that, the rest of the week remains dry.