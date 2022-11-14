**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears the best chance for the rains/snow mix to start will happen after dinner time.

Temperatures should make it into the low 40s today, so most of the precipitation will begin as rain, then change over to snow as our temperatures drop into the 30s during the evening.

Most locations could pick up a dusting to upwards of 1″ of snow, but eastern half of the area could pick up slightly more. Possibly around 2+” for the counties in the Winter Weather Advisory.

Much of the precipitation should be coming to an end by your morning commute tomorrow, but the light accumulation may cause some messy travel. Especially, since it’s our first snowfall event of the season. Give yourselves plenty of time to get to where you need to go tomorrow!