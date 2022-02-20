What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant warm up

Big drop in temperatures

Another system for the middle of next week

Strong southerly winds are expected to continue throughout the day today with gusts of up to 35+ mph possible. These strong winds are important as they signal the start of a very warm push of air from the south. Highs today will reach the lower 60s across the viewing area under sunny skies. Although the warmer temperatures are welcomed, strong winds will also elevate our fire danger – especially out west.

The warmer air should linger into Monday with highs remaining in the middle to upper 60s; some models are even pushing us close to the lower 70s. These nice temperatures are a friendly reminder that the beginning of meteorological spring is just about a week away now! Behind this pleasant warm up though is our next expected cool down so be sure to buckle up.

Temperatures from Monday into Tuesday could drop a staggering 40 degrees as a strong cold front pushes into our region. Highs for the second half of the week will likely be stuck in the 20s as this less friendly air mass sticks around for a few days. With these colder temperatures we’re also keeping an eye on our next storm system which may makes its way into the forecast by Thursday with some snow showers possible.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush