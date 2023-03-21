What We’re Tracking

Big warm-up for half the area on Wednesday

Several rain chances ahead

Cool to mild weather through the weekend

Mostly cloudy weather through the night with temperatures holding steady if not slightly rising through the upper 40s by morning on Wednesday. Wind will stay from the south at 5-10mph overnight, as well. A few sprinkles possible in the morning hours on Wednesday.

However, as southwest wind picks up through the day, warmer air surges northward to near I-70. Afternoon high temperatures will approach the lower 70s by Wednesday for areas near I-70, southern counties might even reach 80°. That will be because a warm front will lift to around the I-70 corridor, so we’ll be noticeably warmer to the south of it, and much cooler to the north. Highs in our northern counties may only make it into the lower 50s tomorrow.

There may be another chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday, then again late Thursday into Friday. These are hit and miss chances, though, so most locations may miss out on these rain chances. Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s through the weekend. We’ll keep an eye on the next system which could bring showers to the area by late Sunday into Monday of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller