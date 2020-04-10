Much warmer Saturday with snow chances Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Spotty showers possible Saturday

More rain with a mix/snow and gusty wind Sunday

Chilly pattern dominates next week

Temperatures tonight will be warmer than this morning as we only fall into the lower 40s.

Clouds increase throughout the day on Saturday as we also see our temperatures increase into the lower 60s. There is a slight chance for a few spotty showers throughout the day but the better rain chance comes later at night.

Sunday looks cloudy, wet, windy and colder. Rain looks to dominate much of the day and there’s a chance that, that rain becomes a wintry mix/snow or wet snow in the afternoon and early evening as colder air settles in for the afternoon and we are stuck in the 30s. Minor accumulations of snow are not out of the question especially on grassy surfaces.

Once that system moves late Sunday night, a very chilly pattern hits the region next week with a big blast of cold air from Canada.

The breezes will be very strong on occasion throughout the week. Highs will primarily be in the 40s which is a major setback compared to the 70s and 80s we had just a few days ago.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

