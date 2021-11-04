Much warmer temperatures on the way for the next few days

We’ll start the day off with more of that stubborn cloud cover, but gradual clearing will take place through the day. Sunshine and a south wind returns, as well, and temperatures will be largely in the 50s Thursday.

For tomorrow, the warming trend continues, and we could see highs possibly hitting near 60° on Friday. That is much closer to where we should be for this time of the year!

By the weekend, we could see highs back up into the upper 60s, and even low 70s, with more sunshine and a continued south wind. It may get a bit breezy at times, though, especially Sunday and Monday.