Much warmer Thursday with more rain chances Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Dry and much warmer Thursday

Showers and storms possible Friday

Pleasant weekend

There may be some rumbles of thunder later this afternoon into evening before rain stops and clouds gradually decrease. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday should be our warmest day of the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will take place with afternoon highs near 80°.

Thunderstorm chances look to return for Friday. We will keep you posted should any storm become strong or potentially severe, otherwise expect clouds and showers throughout much of the day as highs in the lower 70s.

The upcoming weekend could be very pleasant with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It may be rather breezy for Saturday, and a random shower may pop up Sunday but both days will be great for outdoor activies.

Showers may become more likely Monday into Tuesday, but the temperature pattern should remain consistent. In fact, it may get a little warmer and more humid as we start to get into late April.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

