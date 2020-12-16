Much warmer Thursday with more sunshine

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out overnight

Warmer by the end of the week

Breezy Friday

Most of the area held on to the cloud cover today which held our temperatures in the 30s. The stubborn clouds will try and clear out overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 20s with wind chills again in the teens.

Once skies clear out tonight, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for Thursday and warm up about 20° as afternoon highs could make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday looks to be fairly pleasant with highs yet again in the lower 50s but we start to see the cloud cover filter right back in before our next cold front moves through the area.

For the weekend ahead, expect slightly cooler temperatures Saturday in the 40s with 50s returning for Sunday.

The next several days will be primarily dry, but it does look like we could have a *slight chance to see some rain showers changing to snow briefly late Friday into early Saturday morning. Other than that, it looks like slim pickings for precipitation chances straight through Christmas, at least.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

