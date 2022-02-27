What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend continues

Plenty of sunshine

Dry conditions for several days

Our recovery from the bitterly cold temperatures last week continues today as afternoon highs should make it into the middle 50s. Plenty of sunshine and a light breeze out of the south will further help things feel even nicer. Meteorological Spring is now just a few days away with our average temperature for this time of year continuing to rise.

Highs will soar into the 60s come Monday with a few more clouds trying to filter in. Winds will pick up ever so slightly making for a bit of a breezy day. The combination of above average temperatures and breezy conditions may lead to elevated fire danger for the beginning of the week.

Heading into the beginning of March, the above average temperatures continue through most of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry conditions will persist for some time with temperatures on Wednesday getting very close to our first 80 degree day of the year.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush