Much warmer tomorrow, but we get another blast from the Arctic by Sunday night

Cold air settled over us yesterday. Temperatures stayed in the 30s with gusty north wind. Wind chills were in the teens and 20s. Thankfully, wind diminished through the day and it became fairly light last night.

Expect lots of sunshine through the day with slightly warmer temps. South wind will make numbers a bit better before it really warms nicely tomorrow.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 46-50

Wind: S/SW 12-22

Clear and cold for Friday night football. Sunshine and light breezes will make for a great start to the weekend. Numbers should reach the mid 60s in most areas on Saturday. Great day to rake leaves, clean gutters and/or wash the car. It may be one of our last 60 degree days since we’re getting so late in the season.

Another cold front sweeps across northeast Kansas on Sunday, but we should still reach the mid 50s before turning much colder. Veterans Day may be frigid with temps that barely get to the 30-32 degree mark, and there may be some morning snow showers that could leave a dusting.

Lows through midweek may range from 10-20 degrees. Highs may only reach the mid to upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions should remain dry for the entire week. The chance for snow is essentially zero for the next 7-9 days.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend

KSNT Meteorologist David George

