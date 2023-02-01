Many communities woke up to temperatures in the single digits, but by this afternoon, we should be able to climb above freezing – into the upper 30 and low 40s.

We’re expecting sunny skies today, and through the rest of the week, as well. Winds begin to turn out of the south and west today. While they won’t be more that 5-10 mph, it’ll still make it feel a bit colder at times.

Even warmer weather heads our way for the weekend. Highs by Thursday should make it into the middle 40s, but there will be a little setback on Friday with another front moving through. Highs to close out the week will only be in the upper 30s. By the time we get to Saturday, we should be able to climb into the 50s, possibly even warmer by the start of next week.

To get the warmer temperatures, though, it’s going to start getting windy. By Saturday, our southwest winds will pick up to around 10-20mph with stronger gusts around 30mph. Sunday, we’ll catch a break, but by Monday wind gusts will return and pick up a little to around 35mph with highs climbing into the upper 50s to near 60°!