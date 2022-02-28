What We’re Tracking:

Clear sky overnight

Plenty of sunshine, very warm

Showers possible this weekend

Mostly clear and comfortably cool weather for the last night of February. Overnight temperatures only falling into the middle 30s for much of the region with light to calm wind.

Heading into the beginning of March, the above average temperatures continue through most of the week with highs in the 70s. Tuesday high should climb into the lower to middle 70s. Dry conditions will persist for some time with temperatures on Wednesday getting very close to our first 80° degree day of the year. The combination of above average temperatures and breezy conditions may lead to elevated fire danger for the beginning of the week.

By the time we get to the weekend, we’ll finally have a slight chance for some showers to move in. The best chance looks to be on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will start off in the middle to upper 60s, then by Sunday, we’ll drop back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller