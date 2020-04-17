Much warmer weather for this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny and mild Saturday

Rain chance overnight Saturday into Sunday

Warmer and pleasant early next week

A Freeze Warning will go into effect at 10 PM tonight until 9 AM Saturday for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee.

We’ll continue to see clouds clear out this evening which will allow temperatures to fall down quite a bit to around or below the freezing mark. That has prompted a freeze warning for many counties so make sure to bring in or cover any plants that need to be taken care of.

Saturday remains mostly sunny and dry, although it may become breezy during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s for the high.

Rain chances start to increase around midnight or so Saturday night. Some could hear a few rumbles of thunder as showers pass through as of right now. Rain showers could linger into the early morning hours Sunday before clearing out around lunchtime.

Due to the rain early Sunday, clouds look to linger through much of the day after the rain as temperatures stay in the middle to upper 60s for most.

Our temperature pattern stays warm next week, but we’ll start to see a shower or thunderstorm chance by Tuesday night or Wednesday. Overnight lows will be much better so flowers, plants and animals should be much happier.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



