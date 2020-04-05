Much warmer weather on the way this week

What We’re Tracking:

Lots of cloud cover tonight

Warming trend through Tuesday

Mainly dry for much of the week

Look for a widespread area of clouds to be around through tonight with light southeasterly winds at 5-10mph. Overnight temperatures will only fall back into the upper 40s to lower 50s as a result.

The next few days will bring us a return to spring warmth. Highs on Monday will be back into the middle 70s with southwest breezes at 15-25mph. Mostly cloudy sky in the morning will give way to partial clearing for the afternoon. Once we break free of those clouds, we’ll see a couple sunny days ahead of us.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday should be up above 80° with mostly sunny skies both days. However, another cold front slides through and brings in a bit of a chill for the tail end of the week. Highs in the 50s to near 60° as well as clouds and a chance for a few showers by Thursday and early Friday, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



