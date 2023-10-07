What We’re Tracking

Clear, cool night

Warming back up

Next storm system arrives by Thursday

Another clear and cool night with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Sunday morning. Wind will be light to calm throughout the night, as well.

In true Fall fashion, get ready for some temperature swings. The end of the weekend looks absolutely beautiful with sunshine and upper 70s for Sunday. However, by the start of next week, temperatures will fall back into the 60s for highs only to rebound into the lower 80s by the middle of the week.

Then, we turn our eye toward our next storm system. That looks to move into the area Thursday. After reaching the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, we will significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s, if not even cooler!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller