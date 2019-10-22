Much warmer Wednesday, then temperatures tumble for Thursday

Breezes got stronger Monday morning and wind was problematic throughout the afternoon with strong, gusty conditions. Temperatures were cooler that what we had over the weekend.

Wind won’t be as strong today, but there will still be more air movement than most would like. There should be abundant sunshine with low to mid 60s.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 60-64

Wind: W/NW 15-25

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week with a chance to hit 70 degrees in some areas. Temperatures will drop drastically with the passage of a strong cold front by early Thursday. Thursday should be very chilly with isolated rain showers and highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Clearing Thursday night as temperatures drop to near freezing. Frost is likely across northeast Kansas at that time. Numbers will slowly increase Friday and Saturday. Saturday may be mostly cloudy with occasional rain so anticipate some impact to outdoor events and activities. Sunday looks mostly sunny and mild.

We must start our discussion about when the first measurable snowfall will hit. It’s also time to focus on our Trick or Treat forecast. Next Thursday looks mostly sunny for much of the day, then partly cloudy from 5-8pm as temps go from near 49 to 44. Kids will need warm clothing under their costumes.

Chilly breezes, but at least we’ll get plenty of sun…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



