Muggy air gets pushed out tonight then warming up on Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Slowly clearing out overnight, some fog possible

Sunshine much of the week ahead

Heating up for the weekend

Temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s overnight as some drier air moves southward, scouring out the humidity once again. With a slow clearing of the cloud cover, we could see some patches of fog develop in the late part of the night or early Wednesday morning, as well.

Highs on Wednesday will climb back into the middle 80s with abundant sunshine. Humidity will stay relatively low, keeping a nicer feel to the air through the day. Another warm day on Thursday in the middle 80s as a cold front slides through dropping temperatures for Friday into the 80-degree range.

For Labor Day weekend, we’ll start off a bit hot with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday, but a strong cold front will push through Sunday afternoon and usher in some much cooler air for Labor Day with highs in the lower 70s. Another front comes through early Tuesday with a chance for showers and even cooler weather.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

