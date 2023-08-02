What We’re Tracking

Unsettled weather with high humidity

Scattered storm chances this weekend

A break in the heat ahead!

Areas of clouds and a slight chance for showers as we head into the night. Temperatures will only fall into the middle 70s with continued high humidity. Overall, a stuffy feel to the air as the dew points will stay in the middle 70s, as well.

We’ve been dominated by a ridge of high pressure, but that looks to change up on us as we head toward the weekend. Highs will be closer to 90° by the end of the week with slight chances for storms continuing for most days. Many areas over the next few days will stay dry, though.

The better set up for unsettled weather and subsequent storm chances will be late Friday into Saturday as a stronger push of cooler air moves in. Temperatures may only top out in the 80s by Sunday and Monday as a true break in the heat will stick around for a few days, even into parts of next week. Cooler nights and lower humidity should also be in place by the end of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller