Muggy and hot today ahead of some storm chances

Today will turn out mostly sunny and hot with a high in the upper 90s to near 100°. Afternoon heat indices will likely top out between 105° and 110°.

Again a few evening storms will be possible for part of the area Wednesday. Overnight conditions will continue on the muggy and mild side again, as temperatures only drop into the mid to upper 70s.

A few showers and storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday. Otherwise, some slight relief in the heat and humidity is on tap over the next few days.