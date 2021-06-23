Muggy and hot today and tomorrow ahead of storm chances

Temperatures will make it into the lower 90s by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

It’ll be feeling downright hot again by Thursday, with middle 90s possible along with much higher humidity. We could see heat index values, easily, in the triple digits by then.

There is a chance we could see some storms make it into our area overnight from Western Kansas. If they hold together, it could make for a stormy morning commute for some of us. We’ll also have to monitor when and how they break apart through the morning because that could effect redevelopment later in the afternoon.